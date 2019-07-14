Hecla Mining Company (HL) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is a company in the Gold industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hecla Mining Company has 66.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 53.29% institutional ownership for its competitors. 1.6% of Hecla Mining Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.28% of all Gold companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Hecla Mining Company and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hecla Mining Company 0.00% -2.00% -1.30% Industry Average 8.77% 5.34% 2.28%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Hecla Mining Company and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hecla Mining Company N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 41.67M 475.17M 74.06

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Hecla Mining Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hecla Mining Company 2 2 1 2.20 Industry Average 1.50 1.80 1.73 2.57

$2.95 is the consensus target price of Hecla Mining Company, with a potential upside of 70.52%. The potential upside of the competitors is 155.28%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, Hecla Mining Company make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hecla Mining Company and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hecla Mining Company -23.04% -30.84% -38.43% -35.39% -59.95% -33.47% Industry Average 2.79% 3.93% 9.82% 27.06% 20.57% 20.33%

For the past year Hecla Mining Company has -33.47% weaker performance while Hecla Mining Company’s competitors have 20.33% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hecla Mining Company are 1.2 and 0.6. Competitively, Hecla Mining Company’s competitors have 2.31 and 1.66 for Current and Quick Ratio. Hecla Mining Company’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hecla Mining Company.

Volatility and Risk

Hecla Mining Company is 56.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.44. Competitively, Hecla Mining Company’s competitors’ beta is 0.58 which is 41.90% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Hecla Mining Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hecla Mining Company’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, produces, and markets precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders; and lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates to custom smelters and brokers. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island in Southeast Alaska; the Lucky Friday unit located in the Coeur dÂ’Alene mining district in northern Idaho; the Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of north-western Quebec, Canada; and the San Sebastian unit located in the state of Durango, Mexico. The company was founded in 1891 and is based in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.