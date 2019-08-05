Hecla Mining Company (HL) and Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) and Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Gold industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hecla Mining Company 2 1.58 N/A -0.13 0.00 Goldcorp Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -4.77 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Hecla Mining Company and Goldcorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Hecla Mining Company and Goldcorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hecla Mining Company 0.00% -3.7% -2.3% Goldcorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Hecla Mining Company and Goldcorp Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hecla Mining Company 2 1 1 2.25 Goldcorp Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Hecla Mining Company has a 56.08% upside potential and a consensus price target of $2.95. Meanwhile, Goldcorp Inc.’s consensus price target is $12.5, while its potential upside is 11.71%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Hecla Mining Company is looking more favorable than Goldcorp Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.7% of Hecla Mining Company shares and 0.5% of Goldcorp Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.5% of Hecla Mining Company shares. Comparatively, Goldcorp Inc. has 11.74% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hecla Mining Company -7.96% 10.12% -11.06% -28.29% -40.89% -21.61% Goldcorp Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Hecla Mining Company beats on 6 of the 9 factors Goldcorp Inc.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, produces, and markets precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders; and lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates to custom smelters and brokers. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island in Southeast Alaska; the Lucky Friday unit located in the Coeur dÂ’Alene mining district in northern Idaho; the Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of north-western Quebec, Canada; and the San Sebastian unit located in the state of Durango, Mexico. The company was founded in 1891 and is based in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Goldcorp Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The companyÂ’s principal producing mining properties include the Red Lake, Porcupine, Musselwhite, and Ã‰lÃ©onore mines in Canada; the PeÃ±asquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic. Goldcorp Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.