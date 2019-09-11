Hecla Mining Company (HL) and Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Comparison side by side

Since Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) and Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) are part of the Gold industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hecla Mining Company 2 1.65 N/A -0.13 0.00 Gold Standard Ventures Corp 1 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Hecla Mining Company and Gold Standard Ventures Corp earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hecla Mining Company 0.00% -3.7% -2.3% Gold Standard Ventures Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Hecla Mining Company and Gold Standard Ventures Corp Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hecla Mining Company 1 2 1 2.25 Gold Standard Ventures Corp 0 0 0 0.00

$2.34 is Hecla Mining Company’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 21.24%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.7% of Hecla Mining Company shares are held by institutional investors while 18.03% of Gold Standard Ventures Corp are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.5% of Hecla Mining Company shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 42.72% of Gold Standard Ventures Corp shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hecla Mining Company -7.96% 10.12% -11.06% -28.29% -40.89% -21.61% Gold Standard Ventures Corp -4.76% 0% 0% -26.47% -42.86% -20%

For the past year Hecla Mining Company was more bearish than Gold Standard Ventures Corp.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, produces, and markets precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders; and lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates to custom smelters and brokers. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island in Southeast Alaska; the Lucky Friday unit located in the Coeur dÂ’Alene mining district in northern Idaho; the Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of north-western Quebec, Canada; and the San Sebastian unit located in the state of Durango, Mexico. The company was founded in 1891 and is based in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 52,731 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. As of March 30, 2017, the company owns or has an option on the ownership of 29,103 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights in the form of patented or unpatented lode (claims); and a 23,628 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights secured or controlled by a contractual interest in private surface and mineral property. Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.