Hecla Mining Company (HL) and Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) Comparison side by side

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) and Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Gold. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hecla Mining Company 2 1.51 N/A -0.13 0.00 Franco-Nevada Corporation 80 27.13 N/A 0.75 115.93

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Hecla Mining Company and Franco-Nevada Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hecla Mining Company 0.00% -3.7% -2.3% Franco-Nevada Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Hecla Mining Company and Franco-Nevada Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hecla Mining Company 1 1 1 2.33 Franco-Nevada Corporation 0 3 0 2.00

Hecla Mining Company has a 34.29% upside potential and an average price target of $2.35. Franco-Nevada Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $85.33 consensus price target and a -11.42% potential downside. Based on the results given earlier, Hecla Mining Company is looking more favorable than Franco-Nevada Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.7% of Hecla Mining Company shares and 79.13% of Franco-Nevada Corporation shares. 0.5% are Hecla Mining Company’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2% of Franco-Nevada Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hecla Mining Company -7.96% 10.12% -11.06% -28.29% -40.89% -21.61% Franco-Nevada Corporation -3.3% 4.09% 22.81% 13.76% 18.93% 23.74%

For the past year Hecla Mining Company has -21.61% weaker performance while Franco-Nevada Corporation has 23.74% stronger performance.

Summary

Franco-Nevada Corporation beats Hecla Mining Company on 7 of the 10 factors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, produces, and markets precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders; and lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates to custom smelters and brokers. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island in Southeast Alaska; the Lucky Friday unit located in the Coeur dÂ’Alene mining district in northern Idaho; the Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of north-western Quebec, Canada; and the San Sebastian unit located in the state of Durango, Mexico. The company was founded in 1891 and is based in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Africa. The company also has interests in silver; platinum group metals, including palladium; other minerals, including base metals, iron ore, coal, and industrial and miscellaneous minerals; and oil and gas properties. As of March 21, 2017, it had a portfolio of 259 mineral assets and 80 oil and gas assets. Franco-Nevada Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.