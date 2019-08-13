Hecla Mining Co (HL) to pay $0.00 on Sep 3, 2019; Shotspotter (SSTI) SI Increased By 7.59%

Hecla Mining Co (NYSE:HL) is expected to pay $0.00 on Sep 3, 2019. (NYSE:HL) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.00 dividend. Hecla Mining Co’s current price of $1.60 translates into 0.16% yield. Hecla Mining Co’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.6. About 6.84 million shares traded. Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) has declined 40.89% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.89% the S&P500. Some Historical HL News: 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Certain Members of Klondex’s Board and Management Team Will Continue on at Klondex Canada; 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Transaction Has Been Unanimously Approved by the Board of Directors of Each of Klondex and Hecla; 05/03/2018 – HECLA GETS C$40M INVESTMENT FROM RESSOURCES QUEBEC; 19/03/2018 – KLONDEX MINES LTD – TRANSACTION IS STRUCTURED TO MINIMIZE DILUTION AND IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE ON MOST IMPORTANT FINANCIAL AND OPERATING METRICS; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Places Hecla Mining ‘B’ Rtg On WatchPos On Mines Acqstn; 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Has Sufficient Cash on Hand and Available Under Existing Credit Arrangements to Finance the Cash Portion of the Consideration for the Transaction; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hecla Mining Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HL); 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Transaction, Pending Customary Regulatory Approvals and Closing Conditions, Is Expected to Close in 2Q 2018; 19/03/2018 – Hecla to Acquire Three High-Grade Nevada Gold Mines With the Acquisition of Klondex Mines Ltd; 23/03/2018 – Hecla Mining Company, Affiliates Report Stake In Klondex Mines

Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) had an increase of 7.59% in short interest. SSTI’s SI was 2.30 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.59% from 2.14 million shares previously. With 145,400 avg volume, 16 days are for Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI)’s short sellers to cover SSTI’s short positions. The SI to Shotspotter Inc’s float is 31.78%. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $30.9. About 157,846 shares traded. ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) has declined 7.53% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SSTI News: 15/03/2018 Hartford and Louisville Selected to Test Innovative Proposals Using ShotSpotter in 2018 U.S. Mayors Challenge; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 2.7% Position in ShotSpotter Inc; 15/05/2018 – Cat Rock Capital Management Buys 6.4% of ShotSpotter Inc; 22/04/2018 – DJ ShotSpotter Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSTI); 30/05/2018 – ShotSpotter Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – ShotSpotter 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 08/05/2018 – ShotSpotter Raises 1Q View To Rev $33M-$34M; 18/05/2018 – ShotSpotter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – SHOTSPOTTER INC SSTI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $33 MLN TO $34 MLN; 09/05/2018 – SHOTSPOTTER INC SSTI.O : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41.50 FROM $40

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. The company has market cap of $354.65 million. The Company’s solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. It currently has negative earnings. The firm serves public safety clients and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold Hecla Mining Company shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 280.17 million shares or 2.84% more from 272.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited invested in 6.19M shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 100 shares. Proshare Advsrs has 49,839 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alps Advsr has 0.01% invested in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) for 390,404 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 707,313 shares. Moreover, Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) for 15,664 shares. Citadel Limited Com has invested 0% in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). Tradewinds Management Lc reported 0% in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 0% in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). Bluecrest Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 3.98 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 185,295 are owned by Cibc World. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 13,952 shares in its portfolio. Indexiq Limited Company invested in 0% or 35,587 shares.

