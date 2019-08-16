Hecla Mining Co (HL) to pay $0.00 on Sep 3, 2019; Lincluden Management LTD Has Boosted Its Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Stake

Lincluden Management Ltd increased Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) stake by 12.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lincluden Management Ltd acquired 15,250 shares as Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Lincluden Management Ltd holds 134,111 shares with $6.48 million value, up from 118,861 last quarter. Wells Fargo & Co New now has $191.14B valuation. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $43.38. About 26.96 million shares traded or 39.86% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 14/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Rate Forecasts as of March 14 (Table); 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE ACQUIRES EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO FROM WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES; 11/04/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo faces big fine… BofA to halt lending to some gun makers; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – SURMODICS SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO TERMINATED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED NOV 2, 2016 WITH WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Announced Settlement with Wells Fargo Bank; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS UNDERWEIGHT ON AUSTRALIAN BANKS; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED AS DIRECTORS 12 NOMINEES NAMED IN CO’S PROXY STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Owes California Bankers $97 Million for Rest Breaks

Hecla Mining Co (NYSE:HL) is expected to pay $0.00 on Sep 3, 2019. (NYSE:HL) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.00 dividend. Hecla Mining Co’s current price of $1.46 translates into 0.17% yield. Hecla Mining Co’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.46. About 9.98 million shares traded or 15.35% up from the average. Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) has declined 40.89% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.89% the S&P500. Some Historical HL News: 19/03/2018 – Hecla Mining Agrees to Acquire Klondex Mines; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hecla Mining Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HL); 19/03/2018 – S&P PLACED HECLA MINING CO. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 30/04/2018 – HECLA PRODUCTION GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 30/04/2018 – HECLA SETTLEMENT RESOLVES CHARGE, W/O ANY ADMISSION OF FAULT; 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Certain Members of Klondex’s Board and Management Team Will Continue on at Klondex Canada; 08/05/2018 – HECLA: DISCOVERIES AT CASA BERARDI, SAN SEBASTIAN, GREENS CREEK; 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Under Deal, Klondex’s Canadian Assets Will Be Spun Out to Its Existing Shareholders; 19/03/2018 – KLONDEX MINES LTD KDX.TO – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF KLONDEX’S BOARD AND MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL CONTINUE ON AT KLONDEX CANADA; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Places Hecla Mining ‘B’ Rtg On WatchPos On Mines Acqstn

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company has market cap of $715.77 million. The firm offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders. It currently has negative earnings. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island, Alaska; Lucky Friday mine located in northern Idaho; Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada; and San Sebastian mine located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Among 4 analysts covering Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Hecla Mining Company has $6 highest and $1.1000 lowest target. $2.95’s average target is 102.05% above currents $1.46 stock price. Hecla Mining Company had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Friday, March 15. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Monday, May 13 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) rating on Wednesday, February 27. RBC Capital Markets has “Sell” rating and $2.5 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, March 1 by FBR Capital. H.C. Wainwright maintained Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating.

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $51.56’s average target is 18.86% above currents $43.38 stock price. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by UBS. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wood given on Monday, April 1. JP Morgan maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $47.5000 target in Tuesday, July 9 report. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Buckingham Research. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $48 target in Monday, April 15 report. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Friday, March 29.

