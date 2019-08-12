Hecla Mining Co (HL) to pay $0.00 on Sep 3, 2019; Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust (EFT) Has 1 Sentiment

Hecla Mining Co (NYSE:HL) is expected to pay $0.00 on Sep 3, 2019. (NYSE:HL) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.00 dividend. Hecla Mining Co’s current price of $1.57 translates into 0.16% yield. Hecla Mining Co’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 8.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1.57. About 12.81 million shares traded or 50.60% up from the average. Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) has declined 40.89% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.89% the S&P500. Some Historical HL News: 24/04/2018 – FTC: 20181087: Hecla Mining Company; Klondex Mines Ltd; 08/05/2018 – HECLA: DISCOVERIES AT CASA BERARDI, SAN SEBASTIAN, GREENS CREEK; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hecla Mining Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HL); 05/03/2018 Hecla Receives C$40 Million Investment from Ressources Quebec; 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Under Deal, Klondex’s Canadian Assets Will Be Spun Out to Its Existing Shareholders; 30/04/2018 – HECLA SETTLEMENT RESOLVES CHARGE, W/O ANY ADMISSION OF FAULT; 30/04/2018 – HECLA AGREES TO SETTLE UNFAIR LABOR PRACTICE CHARGE RELATED TO; 30/04/2018 – HECLA PRODUCTION GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 06/03/2018 – Hecla Mining Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – USW Local 5114 Rejects Arbitration Proposed to End Hecla Strike

Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust (EFT) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 27 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 27 sold and decreased stakes in Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust. The funds in our database now own: 10.70 million shares, down from 11.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 19 Increased: 18 New Position: 9.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $533.78 million. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 28.07 P/E ratio. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors.

The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.39. About 90,329 shares traded. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.39. About 90,329 shares traded. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Intersect Capital Llc holds 1.78% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust for 320,565 shares. Mariner Investment Group Llc owns 67,602 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Symphony Asset Management Llc has 1.2% invested in the company for 353,668 shares. The Massachusetts-based Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc has invested 1.1% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.05 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold Hecla Mining Company shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 280.17 million shares or 2.84% more from 272.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Prtnrs invested in 37,808 shares. Invesco has invested 0% in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). Hexavest Inc accumulated 11,721 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc has 0% invested in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). Captrust Fin Advsr invested 0% in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). Blackrock Incorporated invested in 32.75 million shares. 257,995 are owned by Balyasny Asset Mngmt. The Texas-based Bridgeway Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0% in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). Yakira Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% or 36,412 shares. 265,141 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Bennicas & Assocs Incorporated holds 29,907 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 505,838 shares or 0% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.01% stake. Amg National National Bank & Trust reported 45,000 shares.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company has market cap of $767.53 million. The firm offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders. It currently has negative earnings. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island, Alaska; Lucky Friday mine located in northern Idaho; Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada; and San Sebastian mine located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Among 4 analysts covering Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Hecla Mining Company has $6 highest and $1.1000 lowest target. $2.95's average target is 87.90% above currents $1.57 stock price.

Among 4 analysts covering Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Hecla Mining Company has $6 highest and $1.1000 lowest target. $2.95’s average target is 87.90% above currents $1.57 stock price. Hecla Mining Company had 11 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Friday, February 15. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of HL in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Sell” rating. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 1 by FBR Capital. The stock of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) earned “Underperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, May 13. The stock of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by H.C. Wainwright. FBR Capital maintained Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold” rating. H.C. Wainwright maintained Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating.