Hecla Mining Co (HL) Position Held by Great Lakes Advisors Llc; Prescott Group Capital Management Position in Nci Building Sys (NCS) Has Decreased as Stock Price Declined

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Hecla Mining Co (HL) by 10565.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 1.47 million shares as the company’s stock declined 38.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.48M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, up from 13,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hecla Mining Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $829.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $1.705. About 1.98M shares traded. Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) has declined 59.95% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.38% the S&P500. Some Historical HL News: 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Certain Members of Klondex’s Board and Management Team Will Continue on at Klondex Canada; 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Transaction, Pending Customary Regulatory Approvals and Closing Conditions, Is Expected to Close in 2Q 2018; 19/03/2018 – Hecla Mining Agrees to Acquire Klondex Mines; 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Has Sufficient Cash on Hand and Available Under Existing Credit Arrangements to Finance the Cash Portion of the Consideration for the Transaction; 08/05/2018 – Hecla Reports Continued Discoveries at Casa Berardi, San Sebastian and Greens Creek; 30/04/2018 – Hecla Agrees to Settle Unfair Labor Practice Charge Related to the Lucky Friday Mine; 07/03/2018 – USW Local 5114 Rejects Arbitration Proposed to End Hecla Strike; 30/04/2018 – HECLA AGREES TO SETTLE UNFAIR LABOR PRACTICE CHARGE RELATED TO; 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Under Deal, Klondex’s Canadian Assets Will Be Spun Out to Its Existing Shareholders; 19/03/2018 – KLONDEX MINES LTD KDX.TO – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF KLONDEX’S BOARD AND MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL CONTINUE ON AT KLONDEX CANADA

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nci Building Sys Inc (NCS) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 64,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 693,193 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, down from 757,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nci Building Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $716.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.71. About 914,730 shares traded or 28.92% up from the average. NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) has declined 65.27% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCS News: 04/04/2018 – NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS – JOHNSON WILL REMAIN CFO UNTIL CO IDENTIFIES SUCCESSOR; 06/03/2018 – NCI BUILDING 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 10C; 04/04/2018 – NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS: CFO TRANSITION; 22/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on NCI Inc wrongly tagged to NCI Building Systems; 04/04/2018 – NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS – CFO MARK JOHNSON INFORMED BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HIS PLANS TO RETIRE; 04/04/2018 – NCI Building Systems: Financial Chief Mark Johnson to Retire; 07/03/2018 – NCI Building Expects to Finance Repurchases From Combination of Cash on Hand and Cash From Operating Activities; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Investment AB Buys New 1.4% Position in NCI Building; 06/03/2018 NCI Building Systems 1Q EPS 8c; 04/04/2018 – NCI Building Systems Announces CFO Transition

More notable recent NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “NCI Building Systems Announces Operational Update Conference Call – PRNewswire” on February 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NCI Building Systems, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “NCI Building (NCS) Up 2.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Zacks.com” published on January 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks To Watch For December 19, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.02 million activity. 8,000 NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) shares with value of $50,679 were bought by MARTINEZ GEORGE. FORBES GARY L bought $47,720 worth of NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) on Wednesday, March 27. 25,000 shares were bought by Ball George L., worth $150,000. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $221,025 was bought by Buckley John L. METCALF JAMES S bought $580,015 worth of stock. $230,000 worth of NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) shares were bought by Janki Daniel C..

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) by 140,121 shares to 174,194 shares, valued at $8.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avaya Hldgs Corp by 55,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 701,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold NCS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 53.31 million shares or 46.09% less from 98.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) for 69,249 shares. Rbf Capital Lc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS). Swiss Comml Bank accumulated 125,200 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS). Prudential owns 1.54M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc reported 0.02% in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 0% invested in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) for 52,913 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated stated it has 0% in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS). Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Oppenheimer And Inc holds 0% or 10,000 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS). Jump Trading Lc holds 26,900 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 11,576 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 294,240 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Lp. 69,835 were accumulated by Paloma Prtn Management.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold HL shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 280.17 million shares or 2.84% more from 272.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & Communications Incorporated reported 150 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 700 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 580 shares. Citigroup holds 0% in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) or 301,871 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 5.53 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & Communications has 0% invested in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) for 140,087 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has 130,000 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Advisory Serv Limited Liability Corp holds 141 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us National Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). Mufg Americas has invested 0% in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). Yakira Mngmt Inc owns 36,412 shares. Moreover, Prudential Fincl has 0% invested in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). Northern Corporation reported 5.62 million shares stake.