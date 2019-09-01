Hecla Mining Co (HL) Position Held by Great Lakes Advisors Llc; Chase Investment Counsel Has Lowered Adobe (ADBE) Stake as Valuation Rose

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 18.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 6,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 29,912 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97M, down from 36,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 2.37M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Hecla Mining Co (HL) by 10565.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 1.47M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 1.48 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, up from 13,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hecla Mining Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $912.31 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.78. About 6.04M shares traded. Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) has declined 40.89% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.89% the S&P500. Some Historical HL News: 07/03/2018 – USW Local 5114 Rejects Arbitration Proposed to End Hecla Strike; 23/03/2018 – Hecla Mining Company, Affiliates Report Stake In Klondex Mines; 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Has Sufficient Cash on Hand and Available Under Existing Credit Arrangements to Finance the Cash Portion of the Consideration for the Transaction; 30/04/2018 – HECLA SETTLEMENT RESOLVES CHARGE, W/O ANY ADMISSION OF FAULT; 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Certain Members of Klondex’s Board and Management Team Will Continue on at Klondex Canada; 19/03/2018 – Hecla Mining Agrees to Acquire Klondex Mines; 24/05/2018 – Hecla Announces Appointment Of Larry Radford As Chief Operating Officer; 19/03/2018 – KLONDEX MINES LTD – TRANSACTION IS STRUCTURED TO MINIMIZE DILUTION AND IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE ON MOST IMPORTANT FINANCIAL AND OPERATING METRICS; 19/03/2018 – S&P PLACED HECLA MINING CO. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 08/05/2018 – Hecla Reports Continued Discoveries at Casa Berardi, San Sebastian and Greens Creek

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $194.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 54,940 shares to 60,656 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologis Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 54,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $759.73M for 44.73 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc stated it has 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Aspen Incorporated holds 2,545 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Moreover, Kdi Cap has 5.16% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 54,995 shares. Torray Ltd invested in 74,362 shares or 2.09% of the stock. Signature Estate And Investment Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,354 shares. 169,355 are owned by Panagora Asset Inc. Dubuque Financial Bank & holds 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 68 shares. Edgestream Prtn Lp stated it has 25,461 shares or 1% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 876,628 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Lc owns 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 127 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,456 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) holds 0.08% or 1,666 shares in its portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va has 2.3% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cullinan Assoc stated it has 34,725 shares. Wisconsin Cap Lc owns 13,100 shares or 3.11% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold HL shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 280.17 million shares or 2.84% more from 272.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Comm Ny reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). 819,784 were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. American Century Cos has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 507,785 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 100,021 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation owns 4,368 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 0.05% or 366,069 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 254,934 shares. Strs Ohio holds 2,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Millennium has 0% invested in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). Alps Advsr Incorporated holds 0.01% or 390,404 shares. Hsbc Holdings Pcl stated it has 87,485 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.08% or 200,000 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 120,480 shares.