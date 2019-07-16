Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (HEBT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT) and Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 1 1.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 24 2.00 N/A 0.67 38.04

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. and Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 6.6% 3.4%

Liquidity

Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Thermon Group Holdings Inc. are 3.3 and 2.4 respectively. Thermon Group Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. and Thermon Group Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.4% and 99.1% respectively. Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 55.19%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 20% -3.02% -6.36% -34.38% -52.63% 6.22% Thermon Group Holdings Inc. -0.74% 0.04% 5.71% 13.61% 7.68% 25.1%

For the past year Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. was less bullish than Thermon Group Holdings Inc.

Summary

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

Hebron Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and installs valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering construction in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings. It also provides pipeline design, installation, construction, ongoing maintenance, and after-sales services. The company offers its fluid equipment and installation services for use the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries. Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Wenzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. The company offers self-regulating and power limiting heating cables, which automatically increase or decrease heat output as pipe temperature changes, as well as constant wattage heating cables; mineral insulated cables for generating high temperatures used in harsh environments; skin effect trace heaters, which could heat lines up to 15 miles long from a single power point; and heat traced tube bundles for environmental gas sampling systems. It also provides heat transfer compounds and steam tracers for steam tracing solutions; control and monitoring systems for electric tracing of pipes, tanks, hoppers, and instrument sampling systems; hopper heating modules, which are self-contained heaters for use in cement plants and fossil fuel power facilities; and turnkey solutions that provide solutions for heat tracing comprising design, optimization, planning, product supply, engineering services, system integration, installation, commissioning, and maintenance. In addition, the company offers heating, sensing, monitoring, controlling, and calibration tools; and equipment for temporary electric power distribution and lighting products used in energy infrastructure construction projects and maintenance/turnaround projects. The company offers its solutions to the oil and gas, chemical processing, and power generation markets through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.