Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (HEBT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN)

We will be comparing the differences between Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT) and Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Machinery industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 1 1.24 N/A -0.13 0.00 Parsons Corporation 34 1.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. and Parsons Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. and Parsons Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Parsons Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. and Parsons Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Parsons Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average target price of Parsons Corporation is $37.5, which is potential 0.83% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. and Parsons Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.4% and 0%. Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 55.19%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 98.55% of Parsons Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 20% -3.02% -6.36% -34.38% -52.63% 6.22% Parsons Corporation 7.91% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.91%

For the past year Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. was less bullish than Parsons Corporation.

Summary

Parsons Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

Hebron Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and installs valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering construction in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings. It also provides pipeline design, installation, construction, ongoing maintenance, and after-sales services. The company offers its fluid equipment and installation services for use the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries. Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Wenzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.