Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (HEBT)’s Financial Results Comparing With IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT) and IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 2 3.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 IDEX Corporation 159 5.05 N/A 5.40 31.15

In table 1 we can see Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. and IDEX Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. and IDEX Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% IDEX Corporation 0.00% 20.3% 11.7%

Liquidity

Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, IDEX Corporation which has a 3.3 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. IDEX Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. and IDEX Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 IDEX Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

IDEX Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $168 average price target and a 0.80% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.1% of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98% of IDEX Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 55.19% of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of IDEX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. -3.26% 25.47% 113.8% 119.35% 3.77% 144.33% IDEX Corporation 0.94% -2.97% 8.92% 22.7% 13.69% 33.23%

For the past year Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. was more bullish than IDEX Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors IDEX Corporation beats Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

Hebron Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and installs valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering construction in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings. It also provides pipeline design, installation, construction, ongoing maintenance, and after-sales services. The company offers its fluid equipment and installation services for use the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries. Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Wenzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. The company's Health & Science Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems for use in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; pneumatic components and sealing solutions, such as pumping solutions for analytical instrumentation, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery; biocompatible medical devices and implantables; and air compressors for medical, dental, and industrial applications. It also provides optical components and coatings for scientific research, defense, biotechnology, life sciences, aerospace, telecommunications, and electronics manufacturing applications; laboratory and commercial equipment for the production of micro and nano scale materials; precision photonic solutions for life sciences, research, and defense markets; and precision gear and peristaltic pump technologies. The company's Fire & Safety/Diversified Products segment offers firefighting pumps and controls, apparatus valves, monitors, nozzles, rescue tools, lifting bags, and other components and systems for the fire and rescue industry; engineered stainless steel banding and clamping devices for industrial and commercial applications; and precision equipment for dispensing, metering, and mixing colorants, as well as paints for use in retail and commercial businesses. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.