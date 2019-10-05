Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (HEBT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX)

Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 4 0.00 7.29M -0.32 0.00 Colfax Corporation 28 1.25 83.46M 0.71 38.82

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. and Colfax Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 189,641,268.44% 0% 0% Colfax Corporation 298,497,854.08% 1.9% 0.8%

Liquidity

Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Colfax Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Colfax Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. and Colfax Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Colfax Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average price target of Colfax Corporation is $33, which is potential 15.67% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.1% of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. shares and 19.87% of Colfax Corporation shares. 55.19% are Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Colfax Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. -3.26% 25.47% 113.8% 119.35% 3.77% 144.33% Colfax Corporation -5.01% 0.25% -7.67% 10.68% -11.54% 32.44%

For the past year Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Colfax Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Colfax Corporation beats Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

Hebron Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and installs valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering construction in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings. It also provides pipeline design, installation, construction, ongoing maintenance, and after-sales services. The company offers its fluid equipment and installation services for use the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries. Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Wenzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, manufactures, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves. It markets air and gas handling products under Howden brand name; and fluid-handling products under Allweiler and Imo brand names. This segment sells its products and services directly, as well as through independent representatives and distributors to customers in the power generation, oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, marine, general industrial, and other end markets. It also provides repair and retrofit services for valves and products manufactured by other valve suppliers; and lubrication system equipment and services, including LubriMist oil mist generators, Mistlock bearing lubrication cartridges, and ThermoJet oil purifiers, as well as various services, such as high velocity oil flushing, leakage oil reclamation, and condition monitoring services. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting and joining steels, aluminum, and other metals and metal alloys. This segment provides welding consumables comprising electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes under the ESAB brand name; and cutting equipment and consumables, and gas control and specialty welding products under the Victor brand name. It sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales to the oil and gas, power generation, wind power, shipbuilding, pipelines, mobile/off-highway equipment, and mining markets. Colfax Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Annapolis Junction, Maryland.