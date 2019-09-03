Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (HEBT) Reaches $3.33 52-Week High; Bridgeway Capital Management Has Decreased By $917,000 Its Regions Finl New (RF) Position

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased Regions Finl Corp New (RF) stake by 1.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 65,500 shares as Regions Finl Corp New (RF)’s stock rose 5.01%. The Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 3.52M shares with $49.87M value, down from 3.59M last quarter. Regions Finl Corp New now has $13.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.15% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $14.16. About 3.28 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – FINANCIAL DETAILS RELATED TO TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN AN AFTER-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – WILL HAVE CONSOLIDATED APPROXIMATELY 12 PERCENT OF ITS RETAIL BRANCH NETWORK SINCE END OF 2015; 12/04/2018 – Birmingham BJ: Experts: Regions not alone in selling off insurance assets; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 19/03/2018 Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 26/03/2018 – Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 26/03/2018 – EON: Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience

The stock of Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT) hit a new 52-week high and has $3.56 target or 7.00% above today’s $3.33 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $54.10M company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $3.56 price target is reached, the company will be worth $3.79 million more. The stock increased 4.57% or $0.1454 during the last trading session, reaching $3.3254. About 276,763 shares traded or 67.53% up from the average. Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT) has risen 3.77% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HEBT News: 27/04/2018 – Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results; 12/03/2018 Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. Acquires Equity Interest in Health Care Product Trading Company; 12/03/2018 – HEBRON TECHNOLOGY – SIGNED SHARE ACQUISITION DEAL WITH SHAREHOLDER OF XUZHOU WEIJIA BIO-TECH CO, WEIJIA BIO-TECH

Hebron Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, makes, and installs valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering construction in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $54.10 million. The firm offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides pipeline design, installation, construction, ongoing maintenance, and after-sales services.

More notable recent Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “46 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CEMEX and Titan International among industrial gainers; Hebron Technology and Ideal Power in losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Regions Financial (NYSE:RF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Regions Financial has $18 highest and $1700 lowest target. $17.50’s average target is 23.59% above currents $14.16 stock price. Regions Financial had 11 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, April 22 with “Strong Buy”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 27 report.

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RF’s profit will be $375.29M for 9.08 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.