Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (HEBT) Reaches $3.16 52-Week High; Kraton (KRA) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kraton Corporation has $39 highest and $27 lowest target. $33’s average target is 23.00% above currents $26.83 stock price. Kraton Corporation had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by SunTrust. See Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) latest ratings:

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell New Target: $27 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold New Target: $39 Maintain

The stock of Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT) hit a new 52-week high and has $3.29 target or 4.00% above today’s $3.16 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $51.41 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. If the $3.29 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.06 million more. The stock increased 5.69% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.16. About 393,370 shares traded or 169.28% up from the average. Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT) has risen 3.77% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HEBT News: 12/03/2018 Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. Acquires Equity Interest in Health Care Product Trading Company; 12/03/2018 – HEBRON TECHNOLOGY – SIGNED SHARE ACQUISITION DEAL WITH SHAREHOLDER OF XUZHOU WEIJIA BIO-TECH CO, WEIJIA BIO-TECH; 27/04/2018 – Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results

Kraton Corporation produces and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $850.69 million. The firm offers performance products comprising unhydrogenated SBCs, which are primarily used in paving, roofing, adhesives, sealants, coatings, and footwear applications; and specialty polymers consisting of hydrogenated SBCs that are used in polymer modification, lubricant additives, personal care, adhesives and coatings, and cable gels, as well as in medical, industrial, consumer, and other applications. It has a 7.6 P/E ratio. It also provides isoprene rubber products that have applications in medical products, paints, coatings, and specialized footwear; and isoprene rubber latex products primarily for use in medical, healthcare, and personal care products, such as synthetic surgical gloves and condoms, as well as in food contact operations.

The stock increased 3.15% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $26.83. About 47,534 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 08/03/2018 – KRATON: EURO TRANCHE PROCEEDS, CASH WERE USED TO PREPAY $185M; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.58; 22/04/2018 – DJ Kraton Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRA); 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 25/04/2018 – KRATON 1Q REV. $502.4M, EST. $481.0M; 25/04/2018 – KRATON 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 61C; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $502.4 MLN VS $458.1 MLN; 08/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE APPROXIMATELY $400 MILLION

Hebron Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, makes, and installs valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering construction in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $51.41 million. The firm offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides pipeline design, installation, construction, ongoing maintenance, and after-sales services.