Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (HEBT) Reaches $2.29 52-Week High; EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL SA ORDINARY REG (ELCPF) Shorts Raised By 1.28%

The stock of Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT) hit a new 52-week high and has $2.47 target or 8.00% above today’s $2.29 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $37.26M company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 10 by Barchart.com. If the $2.47 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.98 million more. The stock increased 6.02% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.29. About 235,900 shares traded or 142.78% up from the average. Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT) has risen 3.77% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HEBT News: 12/03/2018 Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. Acquires Equity Interest in Health Care Product Trading Company; 12/03/2018 – HEBRON TECHNOLOGY – SIGNED SHARE ACQUISITION DEAL WITH SHAREHOLDER OF XUZHOU WEIJIA BIO-TECH CO, WEIJIA BIO-TECH; 27/04/2018 – Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results

EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL SA ORDINARY REG (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) had an increase of 1.28% in short interest. ELCPF’s SI was 3.04 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.28% from 3.00M shares previously. It closed at $3.68 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hebron Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, makes, and installs valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering construction in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $37.26 million. The firm offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides pipeline design, installation, construction, ongoing maintenance, and after-sales services.

