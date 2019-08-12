Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (HEBT) Reaches $2.19 52-Week High; John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS)’s Sentiment Is 1.6

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS) investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.70, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 8 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 5 decreased and sold positions in John Hancock Income Securities Trust. The active investment managers in our database reported: 3.32 million shares, up from 3.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding John Hancock Income Securities Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

The stock of Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT) hit a new 52-week high and has $2.37 target or 8.00% above today’s $2.19 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $36.95 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. If the $2.37 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.96M more. The stock decreased 4.37% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.19. About 93,308 shares traded. Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT) has risen 3.77% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HEBT News: 12/03/2018 Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. Acquires Equity Interest in Health Care Product Trading Company; 12/03/2018 – HEBRON TECHNOLOGY – SIGNED SHARE ACQUISITION DEAL WITH SHAREHOLDER OF XUZHOU WEIJIA BIO-TECH CO, WEIJIA BIO-TECH; 27/04/2018 – Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results

The stock increased 0.46% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.63. About 3,021 shares traded. John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “John Hancock Income Securities Trust John Hancock Investors Trust Announce Results of Annual Meetings of Shareholders – PRNewswire” on February 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MFS Intermediate Income Trust: A Fairly Low Duration, Unleveraged Investment Grade CEF – Seeking Alpha” published on March 16, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “NYSE resolves technical issue, trading resumes in affected symbols – CNBC” on May 18, 2016. More interesting news about John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: PCF Tender Results – Seeking Alpha” published on April 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yield Hunter CEF Report March 2019: Distribution Cuts Pick Up, But So Do Increases – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 08, 2019.

1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 0.63% of its portfolio in John Hancock Income Securities Trust for 803,322 shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc owns 1.26 million shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Provise Management Group Llc has 0.28% invested in the company for 140,792 shares. The New York-based M&R Capital Management Inc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 74,368 shares.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. The company has market cap of $170.36 million. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It has a 15.21 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States.

Hebron Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, makes, and installs valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering construction in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $36.95 million. The firm offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides pipeline design, installation, construction, ongoing maintenance, and after-sales services.