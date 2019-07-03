Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (HEBT) and Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT) and Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 1 1.02 N/A -0.13 0.00 Parsons Corporation 33 0.97 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Parsons Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. and Parsons Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Parsons Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the consensus price target of Parsons Corporation is $37.5, which is potential 3.73% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.4% of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Parsons Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 55.19%. Comparatively, Parsons Corporation has 98.55% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 20% -3.02% -6.36% -34.38% -52.63% 6.22% Parsons Corporation 7.91% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.91%

For the past year Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. has weaker performance than Parsons Corporation

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Parsons Corporation beats Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

Hebron Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and installs valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering construction in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings. It also provides pipeline design, installation, construction, ongoing maintenance, and after-sales services. The company offers its fluid equipment and installation services for use the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries. Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Wenzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.