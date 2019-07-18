Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (HEBT) and Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) Contrasting side by side

Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT) and Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 1 1.04 N/A -0.13 0.00 Gates Industrial Corporation plc 14 0.94 N/A 0.83 15.68

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. and Gates Industrial Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. and Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Gates Industrial Corporation plc 0.00% 40.1% 12.1%

Liquidity

2.3 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. Its rival Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.9 and 2 respectively. Gates Industrial Corporation plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. and Gates Industrial Corporation plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Gates Industrial Corporation plc 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s potential upside is 40.85% and its consensus target price is $15.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. and Gates Industrial Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors at 0.4% and 0% respectively. 55.19% are Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Gates Industrial Corporation plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 20% -3.02% -6.36% -34.38% -52.63% 6.22% Gates Industrial Corporation plc -3.93% -20.55% -19.71% -12.44% -16.83% -2.19%

For the past year Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. has 6.22% stronger performance while Gates Industrial Corporation plc has -2.19% weaker performance.

Summary

Gates Industrial Corporation plc beats on 7 of the 9 factors Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

Hebron Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and installs valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering construction in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings. It also provides pipeline design, installation, construction, ongoing maintenance, and after-sales services. The company offers its fluid equipment and installation services for use the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries. Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Wenzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc manufactures and sells engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions worldwide. Its power transmission products include synchronous belts, V-belts, CVT belts, or micro-V belts, as well as related components, including sprockets, pulleys, water pumps, tensioners, or other accessories. The company's power transmission product applications comprise stationary drives, mobile drives, engine systems, personal mobility products, and vertical lifts. Its fluid power products consist of hydraulic hoses and assemblies, hydraulic couplings, hydraulic tubing products, industrial hoses and assemblies, and engine hoses. The company's fluid power products are used in stationary hydraulics, mobile hydraulics, engine systems, and other industrial applications. It serves various end markets, such as construction, agriculture, energy, automotive, transportation, general industrial, consumer products, and others. The company sells its engineered products under the Gates brand. It offers its products to replacement channel customers, as well as to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Denver, Colorado.