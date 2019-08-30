Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (HEBT) and CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV) Contrasting side by side

As Diversified Machinery companies, Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT) and CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 1 1.92 N/A -0.32 0.00 CVD Equipment Corporation 4 1.42 N/A -1.21 0.00

Demonstrates Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. and CVD Equipment Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% CVD Equipment Corporation 0.00% -21.3% -14.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival CVD Equipment Corporation is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.5. CVD Equipment Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.1% of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.2% of CVD Equipment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 55.19% are Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, CVD Equipment Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. -3.26% 25.47% 113.8% 119.35% 3.77% 144.33% CVD Equipment Corporation -2.7% -1.91% -1.64% -19.64% -51.1% 1.41%

For the past year Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. was more bullish than CVD Equipment Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. beats CVD Equipment Corporation.

Hebron Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and installs valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering construction in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings. It also provides pipeline design, installation, construction, ongoing maintenance, and after-sales services. The company offers its fluid equipment and installation services for use the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries. Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Wenzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, CVD/First Nano and Stainless Design Concepts. It offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, MEMS, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes. The company also provides annealing and diffusion furnaces for use in diffusion, oxidation, implant anneal, solder reflow, solar cell manufacturing, and other processes; and gas and chemical delivery control systems for semiconductor fabrication processes, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and various industrial applications. In addition, it provides standard and custom fabricated quartz-ware used in its equipment and other customer tools. The company sells its products primarily to electronic component manufacturers, universities, and government and industrial laboratories, as well as industries, such as aerospace that require specialized coatings. CVD Equipment Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, New York.