Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Upped Magna Intl (MGA) Holding by $422,400; Stock Declined; Servicenow (NOW) Shareholder Exchange Capital Management Lifted Holding by $1.64 Million as Valuation Rose

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 540,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.33 million, up from 531,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $51.8. About 709,598 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO VINCE GALIFI SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Sales $40.9B-$43.1B; 14/03/2018 – LYFT RAISES $200M FROM MAGNA IN SELF-DRIVING TECH PARTNERSHIP; 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 16km NW of Magna, Utah; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 4-5% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2025 WILL BE ELECTRIC; 23/05/2018 – Magna Develops Comfort+ Door Latch to Improve Door Quality and Cabin Quietness; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: SEES `TREMENDOUS’ GROWTH IN CHINA THROUGH 2020; 16/03/2018 – Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO EXPECTS MORE CONSOLIDATION AMONG AUTO SUPPLIERS

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 106.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 6,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 12,899 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 6,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $263.5. About 1.29 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Magna Announces 2019 Annual Meeting Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Is it Time to Buy This Award-Winning Automotive Supplier Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Magna Announces First Quarter Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Magna Celebrates Opening of New Electronics Facility – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Magna International Inc. (MGA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Now Platform May Be The Next Chapter In ServiceNow’s Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Forbes.com published: “4 Canadian Low P/E Stocks Paying 3+% Dividends: All NYSE Listed. – Forbes” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Babcock & Wilcox Regains Full Compliance with NYSE Minimum Share Price Continued Listing Criteria – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Cloud company ServiceNow makes mobile push – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap reported 23,400 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc invested 1.61% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Essex Fincl Services Inc accumulated 0.15% or 2,000 shares. Huntington Bancorporation accumulated 343 shares. Lpl Financial reported 33,306 shares. Raymond James And Associates accumulated 254,399 shares. Navellier & Associate Incorporated holds 0.93% or 24,426 shares. Whale Rock Management Ltd Llc accumulated 714,541 shares or 3.17% of the stock. Marvin & Palmer Assocs has invested 4.04% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 225 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc has 0.07% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Banbury Partners Limited reported 91,736 shares or 6.54% of all its holdings. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation reported 2,660 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Tower Research Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 42,079 shares.