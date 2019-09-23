Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Trimmed Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position; Longwood Capital Partners Has Lifted Insmed (INSM) Position

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased Insmed Inc (INSM) stake by 17.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Longwood Capital Partners Llc acquired 65,500 shares as Insmed Inc (INSM)’s stock declined 24.70%. The Longwood Capital Partners Llc holds 435,500 shares with $11.15 million value, up from 370,000 last quarter. Insmed Inc now has $1.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.58. About 1.08 million shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 02/05/2018 – Insmed: Actively Preparing for Potential Pdt Launch of ALIS in 4Q 2018; 16/05/2018 – Insmed Announces FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug Application for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SUBMITS NDA TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE CAUSED B; 09/05/2018 – Insmed Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 15 Days; 14/03/2018 Biopharmaceutical Veteran Joins CURE Pharmaceutical to Lead Manufacturing; 29/03/2018 – INSMED – ANTICIPATES RECEIVING A SIX-MONTH PRIORITY REVIEW AND THAT NDA WILL BE REVIEWED BY DIVISION OF ANTI-INFECTIVE PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – Insmed Sees 6-Mo Priority Review, NDA Being Reviewed by Division of Anti-Infective Products; 02/05/2018 – INSMED SAYS SUBMITTED NDA TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Loss/Shr 89c; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Loss $68.5M

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 12.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 77,350 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd holds 538,575 shares with $29.48 million value, down from 615,925 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $210.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21 million shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others

Among 2 analysts covering Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Insmed has $43 highest and $3000 lowest target. $36.50’s average target is 86.41% above currents $19.58 stock price. Insmed had 3 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold INSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 117.60 million shares or 52.97% more from 76.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan Company has 0% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 25 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 55 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hillsdale Inv has invested 0.07% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Driehaus Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 60,551 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested in 181,616 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd owns 538,040 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. National Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Aqr Capital Limited Liability holds 87,198 shares. Nomura Holding accumulated 186,400 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 51,800 shares. Ameriprise Fin, a Minnesota-based fund reported 286,571 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of Omaha Retail Bank Wealth invested in 26,938 shares. Bowen Hanes And Com reported 2.34% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Virginia-based Markel has invested 0.29% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Webster Savings Bank N A has 1.46% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 193,506 shares. Sandler holds 0.03% or 8,700 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.56% or 1.24M shares. Capital Intl holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2.20M shares. North Star Asset Mgmt invested in 74,355 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc reported 523,400 shares. Sand Hill Lc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tompkins Fin has 1.38% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 125,169 shares. Charter Co invested 0.7% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Asset Grp owns 13,156 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. 576,970 were reported by Pzena Mgmt Llc. Fosun Interest Limited reported 7,400 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404 worth of stock.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 11.49% above currents $49.6 stock price. Cisco Systems had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, August 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.