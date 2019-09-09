Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Trimmed by $7.16 Million; As Altria Group (MO) Market Valuation Declined, Park Circle Co Has Upped by $1.14 Million Its Stake

Park Circle Co increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.71 billion market cap company. It closed at $43.85 lastly. It is up 19.47% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 17.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 135,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 615,925 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.25M, down from 750,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 17.94 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ballentine Limited Liability Company reported 7,316 shares. 37,125 were accumulated by Bridgecreek Investment Mgmt Llc. Blue Edge Cap Ltd Llc invested 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Independent Franchise Ltd Liability Partnership owns 9.31 million shares. Texas Capital Savings Bank Inc Tx holds 3,700 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma holds 0% or 5,469 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp holds 613,080 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited owns 0.05% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 4,532 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc holds 3,972 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Dubuque National Bank And Trust has 0.02% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1,718 shares. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Gru Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1,820 shares. Kings Point Capital Mgmt holds 35,394 shares. Conning reported 615,613 shares. Montag A Assoc Inc holds 0.06% or 10,472 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ronna Sue Cohen reported 6.57M shares stake. Hwg Limited Partnership holds 54 shares. Pzena Management Ltd Liability has 579,112 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. South Street Advisors Lc, New York-based fund reported 29,565 shares. Private Asset Management Inc reported 100,672 shares. Palouse Mngmt Inc invested in 1.56% or 75,160 shares. Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi accumulated 262,794 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 27,392 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Corporation reported 51,695 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Dt Partners Limited Liability Com holds 80,785 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Fund has invested 1.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Botty Limited Company reported 0.41% stake. Horan Mgmt accumulated 110,925 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Premier Asset Mgmt accumulated 25,145 shares. Moreover, Amf Pensionsforsakring has 1.87% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3.48 million shares.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $500.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 15,400 shares to 748,800 shares, valued at $27.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 629,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

