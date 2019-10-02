Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Raised Manulife Finl (MFC) Position By $320,400; Last Week Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Coverage

Among 6 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill has $100000 highest and $580 lowest target. $785.86’s average target is -2.52% below currents $806.17 stock price. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 18 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 27 by SunTrust. Piper Jaffray maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) on Thursday, August 29 with “Overweight” rating. On Wednesday, September 25 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $700 target in Thursday, April 11 report. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. See Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) latest ratings:

25/09/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: $700.0000 New Target: $820.0000 Maintain

09/09/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

29/08/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight Old Target: $900.0000 New Target: $904.0000 Maintain

27/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy Old Target: $815.0000 New Target: $900.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $1000.0000 Initiates Coverage On

24/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Stephens \U0026 Co. New Target: $650.0000 700.0000

15/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo New Target: $647.0000 696.0000

25/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse 870.0000

21/06/2019 Broker: Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation Rating: Sell New Target: $580 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Evercore Isi Group 825.0000

The stock decreased 2.74% or $22.67 during the last trading session, reaching $806.17. About 180,419 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 05/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s hedge fund empire crumbles in less than 3 years from public wrong-way bets on Herbalife, Chipotle; 09/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES 667% RISE IN DELIVERY ORDERS AFTER DOORDASH; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE: CRUMPACKER TO GET 26 WEEKS CASH SEVERANCE; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle restaurant sales beat Street, CEO cites ‘recovery story’; 25/04/2018 – Higher Prices Lift Chipotle Revenue, Comparable Sales; 23/05/2018 – CMG TO CLOSE DENVER AND NY OFFICES FOLLOWING TRANSITION; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Says Sees Increase in Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill: Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer Mark Crumpacker to Resign, Effective March 15; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q EPS $2.13; 09/05/2018 – Sustainable Growth Advisers Exits Position in Chipotle

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cramer Is Bullish On Chipotle – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Taking Chipotle Chips Off The Table – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chipotle: Catalysts For Descent – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New York City sues Chipotle – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is This an Opportunity to Buy Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company has market cap of $22.35 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 2,198 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 29 international Chipotle restaurants; and 23 restaurants with non-Chipotle concepts. It has a 90.93 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Century Growth Invsts Lc invested 0.13% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Alliancebernstein L P reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.05% or 330,254 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.05% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 291,382 shares. Choate has invested 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Manchester Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Campbell And Invest Adviser Limited Liability accumulated 449 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 68,200 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 8,810 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 389 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 11,410 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 67,937 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments reported 12 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3,280 shares. 639 are owned by Fifth Third Comml Bank.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $105.72 million activity. Shares for $47.62M were sold by Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. on Thursday, September 26.