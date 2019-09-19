Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Raised Its Rockwell Automation (ROK) Position by $1.79 Million; Canal Insurance Company Position in Enersys Ord (ENS) Has Boosted as Share Value Declined

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 162,110 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.56 million, up from 151,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $164.62. About 365,439 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROK); 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers; 21/05/2018 – NioCorp Awards Contract to Rockwell Automation on Groundbreaking Critical Minerals, Mining and Processing Facility in Nebraska; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – ” GLOBAL MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS FAVORABLE AND MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS ARE POSITIVE”; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “GROWTH WAS LED BY HEAVY INDUSTRIES, INCLUDING OIL AND GAS, MINING, METALS, AND SEMICONDUCTOR.”; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Enersys Ord (ENS) by 700% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 52,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11M, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Enersys Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $63.53. About 117,511 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Greek battery maker builds assembly line in Italy to win new business in Europe; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24; 23/04/2018 – EnerSys Announces New Global Technology Center; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.27; EST. $1.23; 22/04/2018 – DJ EnerSys, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENS); 16/05/2018 – EnerSys Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.77; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Net $54M; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.65; 16/03/2018 EnerSys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “EnerSys Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “EnerSys to Hold Investor Day at the New York Stock Exchange – GlobeNewswire” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “EnerSys (NYSE:ENS): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $303.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Mar 365.0 Call 20Sep19 (Call) (NYSE:LMT) by 37,800 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $490.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 47,550 shares to 480,900 shares, valued at $27.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 38,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,600 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rockwell Automation Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Emerson Electric Gives an Ominous Outlook for the Industrial Sector – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Rockwell Automation to Present at 7th Annual Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Key Takeaway From Siemens’ Earnings – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

