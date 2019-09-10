Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Raised Its Position in Transcanada (TRP) as Share Value Rose; Mdc Partners (MDCA) Stock Rose While Indaba Capital Management LP Boosted by $5.18 Million Its Holding

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 629,050 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.25M, up from 618,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.01. About 625,321 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT MAJOR CHANGE IN THROUGHPUT ON KEYSTONE ONCE PRESSURE RESTRICTIONS REMOVED -CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS IT’S LOOKING `VERY POSITIVE’ FOR LNG CANADA; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada profit rises 14 pct; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Board of Director Election Results; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q Rev C$3.42B; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SEES NMML DECISION IN NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA 1Q REV. C$3.42B, EST. C$3.21B; 16/05/2018 – CONSTRUCTION TO START ON TRANSCANADA’S TRP.TO COASTAL GASLINK PIPELINE IN EARLY 2019, PENDING INVESTMENT DECISION ON LNG CANADA PROJECT- PROJECT PRESIDENT; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – UNIT FILED APPLICATION WITH NATIONAL ENERGY BOARD FOR APPROVAL OF NEGOTIATED SETTLEMENT WITH CUSTOMERS, OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 59.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 2.59M shares as the company's stock rose 21.95% . The hedge fund held 6.92M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56 million, up from 4.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $170.44M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.51. About 233,522 shares traded or 1.61% up from the average. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 51.92% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold MDCA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 0.77% less from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Ridge Prtn Limited Liability holds 264,080 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 66,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 10,757 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 248,382 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 168,892 are owned by Sei Invs Communication. Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Indaba Ltd Partnership holds 6.92 million shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 51,352 shares. Ameriprise holds 241,507 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt stated it has 37,740 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Aqr Management Ltd Company reported 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Taylor Asset Inc reported 257,631 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $122,080 activity. The insider ROGERS DESIREE G bought 23,820 shares worth $51,689. $18,500 worth of stock was bought by Gendel Mitchell on Friday, March 22.