Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Raised Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $432,900 as Share Value Rose; Bluespruce Investments LP Boosted Home Depot (HD) Position by $32.75 Million

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 31.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 171,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 711,774 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.58 million, up from 540,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 2.44M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 3,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 251,875 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.97M, up from 247,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Walt Disney Has Expressed Interest in Buying Sky News; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Coast Financial Lc has 0.06% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cambiar Ltd Llc accumulated 0.78% or 170,945 shares. 58,355 are owned by Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability. Woodstock Corp owns 69,859 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd Liability Company has 0.13% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 11,006 shares. Moreover, Spinnaker has 0.62% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 31,898 shares. Management Co reported 245 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Company reported 20,161 shares. Castleark Ltd Llc holds 0.86% or 118,804 shares. Gw Henssler Assocs Limited accumulated 23,680 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 1.46% or 5.35M shares. Cypress Capital Management Llc (Wy) reported 0.3% stake. Amalgamated Bankshares invested in 170,698 shares. Amarillo State Bank accumulated 0.1% or 1,336 shares. Levin Strategies Limited Partnership invested 0.13% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80 million and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 150,491 shares to 646,203 shares, valued at $128.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transunion by 208,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.