Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Has Cut by $7.16 Million; Celgene (CELG) Shareholder Green Valley Investors Trimmed Stake by $40.68 Million

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 17.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 135,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 615,925 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.25 million, down from 750,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3

Green Valley Investors Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 53.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc sold 432,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 369,961 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.90M, down from 802,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $92.76. About 3.57M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 19/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – PLANNED ASR WILL UTILIZE PART OF EXISTING BOARD AUTHORIZED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AS WELL AS PART OF NEW AUTHORIZATION; 23/04/2018 – Zymeworks and Celgene Expand Bispecific Antibody Collaboration; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA – REORGANIZATION INCLUDES DISCOVERY-STAGE PIPELINE, 3 PROGRAMS BEING ADVANCED UNDER COLLABORATION WITH CELGENE; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $500.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 15,400 shares to 748,800 shares, valued at $27.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 11,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 506,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.84 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year's $0.65 per share. CSCO's profit will be $3.21B for 18.84 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $2.44 EPS, up 31.18% or $0.58 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 9.50 P/E if the $2.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.