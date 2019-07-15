Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Decreased by $7.16 Million; Bell State Bank & Trust Holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Upped by $1.95 Million

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 17.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 135,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 615,925 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.25M, down from 750,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $57.92. About 3.24 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 125.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 23,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,717 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, up from 18,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $85.33. About 863,621 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,349 shares to 59,575 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,135 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 61,323 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 66,400 are owned by Andra Ap. Axa has 793,386 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0% stake. Essex Inv Management Communications Limited Liability Co holds 25 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,550 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.24% or 332,804 shares. Lifeplan Grp Incorporated Inc reported 15 shares. Smithfield Tru Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Schroder Invest Grp invested 0.08% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Gideon Cap holds 0.14% or 4,654 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments invested 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moreover, Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia has 0.2% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 246,925 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.97% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 11,794 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.31 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 22.06 million shares. Parkside National Bank Tru invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Geode Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.86% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). James Inv Research Incorporated has 283,534 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Capital Incorporated holds 2.3% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 44,270 shares. Cohen Mgmt owns 227,997 shares or 2.97% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.02% or 26.65M shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt has 41,112 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tortoise Inv Management Lc has 0.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Longer Invs Inc reported 3.26% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Telemus Capital Ltd has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Da Davidson & reported 484,071 shares. Trustmark Comml Bank Tru Department invested 0.92% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cohen Lawrence B reported 5,800 shares. Summit Wealth Advsrs Limited Company invested in 6,471 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

