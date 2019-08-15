Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Position in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Has Decreased as Stock Rose; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Liberty Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $961,346

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 12.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 25,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 183,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.27 million, down from 208,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $165.45. About 255,171 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 08/03/2018 – NelsonHall Names ADP® a “Leader” in Benefits Administration Services for Commitment to Innovation in 2017; 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report Details (Table)

Liberty Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 30.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc sold 16,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 37,124 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, down from 53,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $56.42. About 3.17 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon Software-Defined Interconnect enables Private IP network connectivity in minutes – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 Dividend Growth Stocks for Nervous Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: 7 Reasons To Turn Bearish – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb Bankshares N A Mo reported 535,036 shares. Griffin Asset Management owns 124,456 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma stated it has 0.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Spirit Of America Ny holds 33,360 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lvm Capital Ltd Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 183,551 shares. North American Mngmt Corporation invested in 5,319 shares. Brave Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Oberweis Asset Mgmt stated it has 3,500 shares. Hallmark Capital Mgmt Incorporated has 353,513 shares for 2.28% of their portfolio. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Assets Inv Limited Liability Com has 140,000 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Investment Of Virginia Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 6,366 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 10,482 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) holds 10,011 shares.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $500.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 11,050 shares to 506,200 shares, valued at $26.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 9,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 528,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP).