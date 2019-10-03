Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Maintains Stake in Magna Intl (MGA); As Ppl Corp. (PPL) Share Value Declined, Symons Capital Management Boosted Holding by $1.89 Million

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ppl Corp. (PPL) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 61,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 411,910 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.77 million, up from 350,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $30.45. About 2.53M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP – EXPECTS TO REAFFIRM COMPOUND ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE OF 5% TO 6% THROUGH 2020; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 41,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 582,350 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.99M, up from 540,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $49.88. About 766,841 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 26/04/2018 – Magna International: Production to Begin in 2021, to Generate Over 100 New Jobs; 10/05/2018 – Magna International 1Q Adj EPS $1.84; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: ONTARIO POLICY IS MAKING US LESS COMPETITIVE; 29/03/2018 – Magna Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 26/04/2018 – AMOEBA SA AMEBA.PA – WILLAERTIA MAGNA C2C MAKY FOR USE IN PRODUCT-TYPE 11 NOT APPROVED BY BIOCIDAL PRODUCTS COMMITTEE; 14/03/2018 – Magna, Lyft Co-developed Self-Driving Systems Can Be Deployed on Lyft Network as Well as for Entire Automotive Industry; 16/03/2018 – Auto-parts giant Magna is investing $200 million in ride-hailing company Lyft, and is partnering with Lyft to develop self-driving vehicles; 10/05/2018 – Magna Intl 1Q EPS $1.83; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: ABOVE-MARKET GROWTH EXPECTED THROUGH 2020; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Balanced Exits Magna International

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $490.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 15,670 shares to 452,630 shares, valued at $26.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 77,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 538,575 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold PPL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 501.70 million shares or 1.93% less from 511.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 0.21% stake. Adage Prtn Limited Liability reported 857,320 shares stake. River And Mercantile Asset Management Llp holds 2,459 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Liability Co invested in 0.15% or 8.90M shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation holds 21,392 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Savings Bank The accumulated 0.05% or 104,485 shares. Cibc accumulated 16,369 shares or 0% of the stock. Delta Asset Mgmt Llc Tn reported 260 shares. Moreover, Triangle Wealth Mngmt has 0.24% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 15,405 shares. Cortland Advisers stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Argi Investment Services Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.19% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.05% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Fdx Advsrs Incorporated has 0.06% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Com holds 24,099 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Butensky Cohen Financial Security owns 83,885 shares.

