Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Lowered By $4.01 Million Its Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stake; Precipio (PRPO) Shorts Down By 41.94%

Precipio Inc (NASDAQ:PRPO) had a decrease of 41.94% in short interest. PRPO’s SI was 389,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 41.94% from 670,800 shares previously. With 2.38M avg volume, 0 days are for Precipio Inc (NASDAQ:PRPO)’s short sellers to cover PRPO’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.06. About 173,168 shares traded. Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) has declined 0.08% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.51% the S&P500.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) stake by 12.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 25,250 shares as Automatic Data Processing In (ADP)’s stock rose 5.92%. The Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd holds 183,250 shares with $29.27M value, down from 208,500 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing In now has $71.46B valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $164.2. About 1.75M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET; 04/04/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 241K in February vs. 205K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.44; 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 9,100 shares to 528,450 valued at $31.25M in 2019Q1. It also upped Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) stake by 11,000 shares and now owns 629,050 shares. Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker has invested 0.28% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Donaldson Capital Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 67,330 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Swiss National Bank has 1.79M shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Glenview Bank & Trust Tru Dept has invested 0.42% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Hartwell J M Lp reported 2,104 shares. Webster National Bank & Trust N A holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 15,205 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 280,478 shares or 0.23% of the stock. 8,600 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. Bath Savings Tru Comm owns 2.26% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 67,058 shares. Family Firm invested in 0.09% or 1,511 shares. Moreover, Adirondack Trust has 0.76% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 6,762 shares. Fdx, a California-based fund reported 28,587 shares. Davis R M Inc invested in 62,682 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs has invested 0.74% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Sadoff Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $8.86 million activity. $966,713 worth of stock was sold by Ayala John on Wednesday, February 13. Perrotti Thomas J sold $176,063 worth of stock. 1,706 shares valued at $256,567 were sold by Weinstein Donald on Wednesday, February 13. Rodriguez Carlos A also sold $5.42 million worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares. On Tuesday, January 22 the insider O’Brien Dermot J sold $509,766. Politi Douglas W sold $875,129 worth of stock. 1,614 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $236,629 were sold by Black Maria.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.80 million for 36.33 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Precipio, Inc. provides diagnostic information to physicians and their patients worldwide. The company has market cap of $18.11 million. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment. It currently has negative earnings.