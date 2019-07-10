Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Lifted Suncor Energy New (SU) Holding; Jd Com (JD) Share Price Rose While Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Boosted Position

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 10,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 822,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.65 million, up from 811,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.3. About 1.83M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 636.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 75,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,384 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 11,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.25. About 6.81 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 22/05/2018 – JD Com Appoints Dingbo Xu to Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com; 10/04/2018 – Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet makes China push, on track to hit 2018 sales target; 18/04/2018 – China’s JD.com makes push to lure European luxury brands; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln in fresh funding; 05/03/2018 MFS Research International Fund Adds Dufry, Exits JD.com; 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery replacement market; 29/03/2018 – China’s HNA and JD.com team on e-commerce logistics; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY ADJ SHR EXCLUDES IMPACT FROM UNREALIZED LOSS OF $0.47 ON EQUITY INVESTMENT IN JD.COM DUE TO CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES; 30/05/2018 – Hedge Tencent, Sell JD.com and Other Ideas From Sohn Hong Kong

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 12,509 shares to 9,730 shares, valued at $285,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 63,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,846 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Private Finl Hldgs In (NASDAQ:BPFH).

