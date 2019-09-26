Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Lifted Position in Magna Intl (MGA) by $2.04 Million; Highlander Capital Management Has Boosted Its Parker Hannifin (PH) Holding

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 51.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 10,625 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81 million, up from 7,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $181. About 708,786 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 15/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – QTRLY ORDERS INCREASED 11% FOR TOTAL PARKER; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Had Seen FY18 Cont Ops EPS $7.38-EPS $7.7; 19/04/2018 – Parker Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.95 TO $10.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 16/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 21/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – INVENTORIES AT QTR-END $1.73 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 41,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 582,350 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.99 million, up from 540,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $52.68. About 656,689 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Sales $39.3B-$41.5B; 16/03/2018 – Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand; 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market; 07/03/2018 Magna Launches New Composites Center of Excellence in Germany; 10/05/2018 – Magna Intl 1Q EPS $1.83; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 10/05/2018 – Magna International 1Q Adj EPS $1.84; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 7% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2030 WILL BE AUTONOMOUS; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: SEES `TREMENDOUS’ GROWTH IN CHINA THROUGH 2020

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $490.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 77,350 shares to 538,575 shares, valued at $29.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 19,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,875 shares, and cut its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Magna International Inc. (MGA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “2 Stocks With the Largest Buybacks – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Magna Posts 2018 Annual Report NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Magna Celebrates Manufacturing Milestone NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Magna Announces 2019 Annual Meeting Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 0.07% more from 98.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 176,636 are held by Manufacturers Life Com The. Ohio-based Johnson Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% or 6,045 shares in its portfolio. Hendley has 3,655 shares. Captrust Advsrs accumulated 270 shares. Wright Ser Incorporated reported 2,968 shares stake. Pictet Asset Management, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 67,907 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated holds 0.01% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) or 61,226 shares. 35,564 were reported by Kbc Grp Nv. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.07% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 5,095 shares. Cap Finance Advisers Lc reported 0.06% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). The United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) has invested 0.02% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Moreover, Scotia has 0.01% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 3,037 shares. 59,830 are held by Retirement Of Alabama. Moreover, Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct has 0.02% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH).