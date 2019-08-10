Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Increased Suncor Energy New (SU) Position; Gotham Asset Management Lifted Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Holding

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) stake by 1.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd acquired 10,650 shares as Suncor Energy Inc New (SU)’s stock declined 11.77%. The Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd holds 822,400 shares with $26.65 million value, up from 811,750 last quarter. Suncor Energy Inc New now has $44.64B valuation. It closed at $28.62 lastly. It is down 32.10% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE’S FORECASTED PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS WITHIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) stake by 162.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gotham Asset Management Llc acquired 137,959 shares as Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF)’s stock rose 14.48%. The Gotham Asset Management Llc holds 222,724 shares with $9.11M value, up from 84,765 last quarter. Cf Inds Hldgs Inc now has $11.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $51.04. About 2.44 million shares traded or 0.40% up from the average. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Suncor Energy releases 2019 Report on Sustainability NYSE:SU – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Suncor Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Suncor Energy declares dividend NYSE:SU – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Suncor Energy reports second quarter 2019 results NYSE:SU – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “2 Top Energy Stocks to Power Your Portfolio – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bank Of America Upgrades CF Industries On Strong Q2, Improving 2020 Outlook – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of CF Industries Are Climbing Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Southern Co, CF Industries Holdings and National-Oilwell Varco – Investorplace.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.