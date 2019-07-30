Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Increased Its Holding in Transcanada (TRP) by $484,000 as Market Valuation Rose; Holder First Financial Bank – Trust Division Raised Raytheon Company (RTN) Position

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 629,050 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.25M, up from 618,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $49.35. About 101,966 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 16/05/2018 – Alberta Investment Adds Tal Education, Cuts TransCanada: 13F; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP EXECUTIVE SAYS EXPECTS KEYSTONE XL RETURNS TO BE CONSISTENT WITH RETURNS ON SIMILAR PROJECTS; 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS LNG CANADA PROJECT LOOKING VERY POSITIVE, STILL SEES FID IN FALL; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES TRANSCANADA’S RATING OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM S; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – CONTINUE TO ADVANCE MORE THAN $20 BLN OF MEDIUM TO LONGER-TERM PROJECTS INCLUDING KEYSTONE XL, COASTAL GASLINK; 24/05/2018 – TRANSCANADA: NEB RECOMMENDS C$1.4B NORTH MONTNEY VARIANCE; 17/05/2018 – TransCanada Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – CONSTRUCTION TO START ON TRANSCANADA’S TRP.TO COASTAL GASLINK PIPELINE IN EARLY 2019, PENDING INVESTMENT DECISION ON LNG CANADA PROJECT- PROJECT PRESIDENT; 13/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 1013.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 18,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,985 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, up from 1,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $188.86. About 118,931 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Raytheon, Ducommun sign new strategic supplier agreement – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Raytheon on the rise after strong Q2 beat, upsized full-year guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Raytheon (RTN), UK Ministry of Defence team to develop new UK space capabilities – StreetInsider.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR RIGHTS ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ RTN, SFLY, DATA, MDSO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard (VNQ) by 3,938 shares to 159,171 shares, valued at $13.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (ITOT) by 7,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,034 shares, and cut its stake in S&P 500 Depositary Receipts (SPY).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. Lawrence Taylor W also sold $1.84M worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Wednesday, February 13. $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was sold by Wood Michael J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Investment Management Limited Liability Company owns 0.39% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,815 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorp Wealth Mngmt reported 2,295 shares. Weiss Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 1,109 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 1.2% stake. Windward Mgmt Ca holds 0.05% or 2,149 shares in its portfolio. Brookstone Management holds 1,706 shares. Pitcairn owns 8,438 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Buckingham Mngmt holds 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 1,126 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd holds 1.27% or 4.10M shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co owns 0.34% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 12,447 shares. 1St Source Retail Bank holds 0.05% or 2,947 shares. The Massachusetts-based Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Bluestein R H And invested 2.14% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 18,144 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com holds 0.26% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 43,985 shares.

More notable recent TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Our Mid-Year Dividend Growth Portfolio Updates – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Midstream Floats Higher In Light Action – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alberta gas firms propose limiting output in exchange for royalty credits – FP – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Passive Income Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 6% – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TC Energy enters agreement to sell Columbia Midstream assets for US$1.275 billion – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.