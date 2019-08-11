Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Increased By $422,400 Its Magna Intl (MGA) Holding; HEALTHLYNKED (HLYK) Shorts Down By 78.81%

HEALTHLYNKED CORP (OTCMKTS:HLYK) had a decrease of 78.81% in short interest. HLYK’s SI was 3,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 78.81% from 15,100 shares previously. The stock decreased 7.77% or $0.016 during the last trading session, reaching $0.19. About 207,194 shares traded or 46.77% up from the average. HealthLynked Corp. (OTCMKTS:HLYK) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased Magna Intl Inc (MGA) stake by 1.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd acquired 8,800 shares as Magna Intl Inc (MGA)’s stock declined 7.89%. The Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd holds 540,700 shares with $26.33 million value, up from 531,900 last quarter. Magna Intl Inc now has $16.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $49.77. About 1.08M shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market; 14/03/2018 – Magna invests $200m in Lyft in latest autonomous driving alliance; 26/04/2018 – AMOEBA SA AMEBA.PA – WILLAERTIA MAGNA C2C MAKY FOR USE IN PRODUCT-TYPE 11 NOT APPROVED BY BIOCIDAL PRODUCTS COMMITTEE; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Yr Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – IN ADDITION TO FUNDING PARTNERSHIP, MAGNA TO INVEST $200 MLN IN LYFT; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 07/03/2018 Magna Launches New Composites Center of Excellence in Germany; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: SEES `TREMENDOUS’ GROWTH IN CHINA THROUGH 2020

HealthLynked Corp. develops a healthcare services online platform for healthcare providers and patients. The company has market cap of $18.65 million. It enables users with online scheduling of appointments and real time appointments by local providers; and provides access to patients and their family's updated medical records, and 24/7 support through consultants for any health related query. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 6 analysts covering Magna International (NYSE:MGA), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Magna International has $75 highest and $45 lowest target. $59.67’s average target is 19.89% above currents $49.77 stock price. Magna International had 17 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, March 21 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Sunday, February 24. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Sell” rating and $45 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Monday, February 25. The stock of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Citigroup.