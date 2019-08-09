Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Holds Stake in Telus (TU); Scholtz & Company Has Trimmed Its Air Products And Chemicals (APD) Position by $1.59 Million as Valuation Rose

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 15,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 748,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.72 million, up from 733,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 94,111 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Air Products And Chemicals Inc (APD) by 28.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 8,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 20,895 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.99M, down from 29,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Air Products And Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $228.09. About 244,667 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,075 shares. Dumont And Blake Investment Advisors Ltd Llc reported 7,171 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company reported 1,628 shares stake. Moreover, S&Co Incorporated has 2.02% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 1,071 were reported by Naples Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Essex Invest Mgmt Limited Liability reported 30 shares. Personal Cap Advisors Corp stated it has 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). North Star Asset Management has 0.05% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 1,503 were accumulated by Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Btim owns 161,569 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Westwood Management Corporation Il has 3,000 shares. The Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.04% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Hartford Inv Mgmt Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 27,162 shares. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Corp owns 23,288 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Air Products Proudly Salutes 50th Anniversary of Moon Landing – GuruFocus.com” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Altria, Charles Schwab, Charter Communications, Comerica, Morgan Stanley, Slack, Snap, Wells Fargo, Zoom Video and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Air Products (APD) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c, Revenues Miss; Offers Q4 & FY19 EPS Guidance – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) by 2,712 shares to 47,615 shares, valued at $5.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 4,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $521.83M for 24.79 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

More notable recent TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TELUS declares CAD 0.5625 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Top Stocks to Start Your Self-Directed Retirement Fund – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 07, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Dividend Investors: Breaking Down Canadian Telecom Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “It’s Not Too Late to Buy This Millionaire-Maker Stock – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “REMINDER/Media Advisory – $100,000 TELUS Pitch Grand Prize Winner to be announced Live at Summit – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.