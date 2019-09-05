Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Holding in Texas Instrs (TXN) Increased by $614,800 as Stock Value Rose; As Comcast New (CMCSA) Shares Declined, Sheffield Asset Management Has Upped Position by $869,700

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 278,820 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57 million, up from 273,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $124.59. About 3.86 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 44.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 22,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 72,500 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 50,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.89B market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $45.52. About 21.13 million shares traded or 18.34% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast Anticipates Acquisition to Complete Before End 2018; 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Is Comcast Going to Crash Dinsey’s Deal With Fox?: DealBook Briefing; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Makes GBP22 Bln Offer for Sky, Trumping Fox Bid; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $5.5B; 18/03/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: @marcorubio tells @MeetThePress’ @ChuckTodd that #McCabe “should’ve been allowed to finish through the; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY FILLS COMCAST’S NEEDS INTERNATIONALLY; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED FINANCING AVAILABLE TO SATISFY CONSIDERATION; 25/04/2018 – Morningstar: Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 3rd Update; 21/05/2018 – SKY SKY RESPONDS TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century Fox

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise accumulated 0.27% or 5.51M shares. Hilltop Holding reported 0.11% stake. Glenmede Company Na invested in 1.13 million shares or 0.54% of the stock. Prudential Public Limited reported 23,509 shares stake. Gamble Jones Counsel holds 2.06% or 219,084 shares in its portfolio. Parsec Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Ativo Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 18,854 shares. Lvw Ltd has 0.14% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 4,955 shares. Moreover, Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa has 0.08% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 4,455 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 4,592 shares. Pinnacle Associates holds 34,334 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 662,429 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.46 million shares. 65,026 are owned by Moody Savings Bank Tru Division. Institute For Wealth Management Lc reported 32,751 shares.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWB, PYPL, ACN, TXN – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TXN) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.