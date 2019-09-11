Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Upped By $521,100 Its Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Position; Msdc Management LP Has Lifted Its Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) Position

Msdc Management Lp increased Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) stake by 40126.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Msdc Management Lp acquired 18.78M shares as Independence Contract Dril I (ICD)’s stock declined 50.56%. The Msdc Management Lp holds 18.83 million shares with $52.15 million value, up from 46,798 last quarter. Independence Contract Dril I now has $80.80 million valuation. It closed at $1.43 lastly. It is down 67.00% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ICD News: 26/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING INC – COMPANY’S AGGREGATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET FOR 2018 IS $22 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Rev $25.6M; 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independence Contract Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICD); 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Loss/Shr 11c

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) stake by 2.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd acquired 9,650 shares as Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD)’s stock rose 3.16%. The Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd holds 468,300 shares with $25.41M value, up from 458,650 last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bk Ont now has $100.33B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $56.15. About 204,099 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 28/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP: INTENTION TO REPURCHASE FOR CANCELLATION UP TO; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ENDS EVENT IN MONTREAL; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 25/05/2018 – TD Bank Finances Affordable Housing Project for Homeless Veterans at Walter Reed Military Campus; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Rev C$9.47B; 28/05/2018 – MANDATE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered Bond; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY RETURN ON COMMON EQUITY (ADJUSTED) 17.6 PCT VS 14.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ANTICIPATES DOWNSIZING SIZE OF U.S. BRANCHES; 03/04/2018 – TD Bank Launches Adaptive Financial Education Program to Support Individuals with Diverse Abilities

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.01, from 2.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold ICD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 50.67 million shares or 85.56% more from 27.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 57,836 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based D E Shaw Co Incorporated has invested 0% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). The Virginia-based Bb&T Securities Limited Co has invested 0% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Jpmorgan Chase And Co invested in 77,167 shares or 0% of the stock. 141,379 are held by Millennium Management. Jane Street Group Inc Lc has invested 0% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Fairfax Financial Hldgs Can holds 0.05% or 400,000 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Vanguard Gp accumulated 1.93M shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Group holds 31,082 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 25,400 shares. Jump Trading Llc owns 17,800 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 248,700 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 15,258 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $109,118 activity. The insider MSD Partners – L.P. bought 6,000 shares worth $16,470. 18,818 shares valued at $20,888 were bought by Minmier James on Thursday, August 29. $46,610 worth of stock was bought by BATES THOMAS R JR on Friday, June 7.