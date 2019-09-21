Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Stake by $908,860; Finemark National Bank & Trust Maintains Holding in Eog Res (EOG)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 15,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 452,630 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.47 million, down from 468,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $57.68. About 932,719 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 08/05/2018 – TD Bank Invests in South Bronx Transitional Housing Community; 10/05/2018 – Toronto Dominion Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 06/03/2018 – OrangeCo BizJrnl: AutoGravity Signs TD Bank; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Net C$2.92B; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS; 11/04/2018 – Cyber Co: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE C$9,467 MLN VS C$8,473 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – TD Bank Gets Bragging Rights for Canada’s Largest Corporate Bond; 07/05/2018 – Monitor Daily: TD Bank Survey Says Most Small Businesses Expect Revenue Growth; 24/05/2018 – Canada’s TD Bank second-quarter earnings beat expectations

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 388.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust bought 46,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 59,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.50 million, up from 12,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $81. About 3.97M shares traded or 2.52% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,702 shares to 44,284 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 9,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,847 shares, and cut its stake in Taq Llc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset accumulated 96,147 shares. White Pine Capital Llc holds 7,754 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Sei Investments has 0.04% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 127,610 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.18% or 779,230 shares. First Mercantile Trust Communications owns 7,298 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv stated it has 4,314 shares. Martin Currie Limited invested in 46,811 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 111,916 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Bank & Trust has invested 0.12% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Hexavest holds 0.7% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 569,761 shares. Sun Life Financial Incorporated reported 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Citizens And Northern stated it has 0.45% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Swedbank owns 0.28% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 666,439 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.04% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Comerica Natl Bank holds 113,236 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.34B for 11.18 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.73% negative EPS growth.

