Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Position in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by $3.20 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Value Declined, Wetherby Asset Management Has Boosted Position

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 19,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 163,875 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.09 million, down from 183,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $159.6. About 1.19 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 09/03/2018 – DSNA, ADP, THALES TESTING SITE DRONE-PROTECTION SYSTEM; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years; 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 07/03/2018 – US TREASURY YIELDS RISE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, 10-YEAR YIELDS INCREASE TO 2.86 PCT US10YT=RR; 15/05/2018 – D.E. SHAW GROUP AND SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAVE BUILT SMALL STAKES IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING – WSJ, CITING; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 7.0%;; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens; 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 22.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 4,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 25,316 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93M, up from 20,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $78.79. About 2.80 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 17/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NEW DIVIDEND RATE REPRESENTS A 9% INCREASE ABOVE PRIOR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: LETTER ASKS FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CFIUS STATUS; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOARD IS SAID TO BE MEETING NOW, DISCUSSING JACOBS: DJ; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS STILL EXPECT APPROVAL OF NXP DEAL – CNBC; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Now: Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EARNINGS RELEASE AVAILABLE ON COMPANY’S INVESTOR RELATIONS WEBSITE; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM HOLDER T. ROWE PRICE SAID TO VOTE BROADCOM SLATE; 08/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Google, Qualcomm team up to support fast commercial availability of Android P; 12/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Trump blocks Singapore tech giant’s hostile takeover of Qualcomm over national security concerns…; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Qualcomm sale to Broadcom over security concerns

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ADP to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results on October 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Makes Automatic Data Processing (ADP) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BofA Downgrades ADP, Sees Only 7% Upside Potential – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. private payrolls accelerate; weekly jobless claims rise – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Automatic Data Processing a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 2.0% Yield (ADP) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14M for 30.00 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Korea Investment invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Art Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.2% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 2,605 were accumulated by Heritage Wealth. Endurance Wealth owns 3,362 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Liability holds 0.17% or 2,382 shares. Blue Financial Incorporated owns 6,218 shares. 2,557 were accumulated by Bkd Wealth Advsr. Hamilton Point Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.83% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd accumulated 0% or 88 shares. Thomasville Commercial Bank accumulated 4,433 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of stated it has 0.04% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Hanson Mcclain owns 1,320 shares. First Bank & Trust Of Omaha invested in 0.04% or 4,103 shares. Truepoint Inc invested in 1,978 shares. Wallace Capital Management holds 1,824 shares.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $913.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,731 shares to 87,837 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 32,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,100 shares, and cut its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Lower Revenues Hurt Qualcomm’s (QCOM) Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Skyworks -2% on Samsung deal chatter – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “9 Augmented Reality Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm (QCOM) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.