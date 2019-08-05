Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed By $4.01 Million Its Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Position; Tudor Investment Et Al Lifted Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Holding By $854,280

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) stake by 12.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 25,250 shares as Automatic Data Processing In (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd holds 183,250 shares with $29.27M value, down from 208,500 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing In now has $71.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $164.27. About 2.87M shares traded or 51.61% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE; 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%;; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 1.1%; 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+3.9%)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) stake by 63.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired 15,820 shares as Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD)’s stock rose 9.79%. The Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 40,919 shares with $2.24 million value, up from 25,099 last quarter. Cornerstone Ondemand Inc now has $3.39B valuation. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $56.81. About 620,065 shares traded or 22.04% up from the average. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 09/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPAIRMENT OF FILM DEPOSITS AND RIGHTS; 06/03/2018 Cornerstone MFT Continues to Keep Users Ahead of Current Security and Encryption Standards; 23/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK – EXPECTED TO RECORD AN INCREASE IN LOSS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Board of Directors and Names New Chair; 22/05/2018 – Integrity Marketing Group Expands in the Midwest by Acquiring the Senior Market Division of Cornerstone Broker Insurance Services; 11/05/2018 – Cornerstone Funds Announce Continuing Monthly Distributions; 06/05/2018 – DJ Cornerstone Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFIC); 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone Schools Unveils Lifetime Commitment to Students Through the New Cornerstone For Life Promise

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Cap Asset holds 10,766 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Architects reported 201 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Dumont & Blake Inv Limited Liability Company holds 1.28% or 18,900 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 124,368 shares stake. Cypress Cap Management Limited stated it has 4,128 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Management Ltd Llc stated it has 166,849 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Walter Keenan Consulting Communications Mi Adv holds 0.11% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 374,676 shares. Atlas Browninc has 9,176 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 7.90M shares. Mai Capital Mgmt has 2,674 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moody Bancorporation Division owns 63 shares. 25,975 were reported by Rh Dinel Counsel Inc. Moreover, Thompson Rubinstein Mngmt Or has 1.87% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Trustco National Bank & Trust Corporation N Y holds 5,018 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $6.88 million activity. Shares for $236,629 were sold by Black Maria. Another trade for 6,428 shares valued at $966,713 was sold by Ayala John. Politi Douglas W sold 6,035 shares worth $875,129. On Thursday, February 14 the insider Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42M. Weinstein Donald had sold 1,706 shares worth $256,567 on Wednesday, February 13.

Among 3 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $17800 highest and $14700 lowest target. $167.25’s average target is 1.81% above currents $164.27 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Jefferies. JP Morgan maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) rating on Thursday, August 1. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $17700 target. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of ADP in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 9,100 shares to 528,450 valued at $31.25 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 3,900 shares and now owns 251,875 shares. Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) was raised too.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) stake by 20,337 shares to 14,106 valued at $464,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) stake by 7,118 shares and now owns 11,876 shares. Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) was reduced too.

