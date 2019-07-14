Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Raised Texas Instrs (TXN) Holding; Omers Administration Trimmed Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Stake

Omers Administration Corp decreased Bank Montreal Que (BMO) stake by 23.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Omers Administration Corp sold 802,452 shares as Bank Montreal Que (BMO)’s stock rose 4.30%. The Omers Administration Corp holds 2.68M shares with $207.83M value, down from 3.48 million last quarter. Bank Montreal Que now has $48.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $76.7. About 312,746 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 2.37% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 04/05/2018 – STELCO HOLDINGS INC STLC.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$35 FROM C$30; 13/04/2018 – Bank of Montreal Adds Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 30/05/2018 – BMO CFO SAYS CANADA MORTGAGE ORIGINATIONS DOWN DUE TO B-20 RULE; 25/04/2018 – SAP SE SAP.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $116; 26/04/2018 – Bank of Montreal Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF Closes Below 200-Day Average; 04/05/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP EDR.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.50 FROM C$3.20; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 07/05/2018 – PHX ENERGY SERVICES CORP PHX.TO : BMO CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) stake by 2.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd acquired 5,800 shares as Texas Instrs Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 2.93%. The Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd holds 278,820 shares with $29.57M value, up from 273,020 last quarter. Texas Instrs Inc now has $111.08B valuation. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $118.32. About 1.78M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump

Analysts await Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.85 earnings per share, up 1.65% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.82 per share. BMO’s profit will be $1.18B for 10.36 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of Montreal for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

Omers Administration Corp increased Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) stake by 1.21M shares to 1.53 million valued at $39.43 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) stake by 831,391 shares and now owns 5.73 million shares. Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Texas Instruments had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. Robert W. Baird maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 30.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 insider sales for $32.64 million activity. Another trade for 6,953 shares valued at $702,392 was made by TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF on Thursday, January 31. Ilan Haviv also sold $2.34 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. The insider Van Haren Julie sold 15,798 shares worth $1.60 million. XIE BING had sold 21,337 shares worth $2.21 million. On Friday, January 25 BAHAI AHMAD sold $2.80M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 26,963 shares. 33,371 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $3.37 million were sold by DELAGI R GREGORY. PATSLEY PAMELA H also sold $743,400 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares.