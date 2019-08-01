Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Raised Suncor Energy New (SU) Holding; Alley Company Has Increased Stryker (SYK) Position by $2.68 Million

Alley Company Llc increased its stake in Stryker (SYK) by 367.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc bought 13,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 17,289 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, up from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Stryker for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $214.66. About 397,951 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 21/03/2018 – REG-Stryker announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. Femoral Canal Pressurizer without Hub, Medium, Blue, Product Number:; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Net $443M; 24/04/2018 – DJ Symbol for Vexim S.A. (ALVXM.FR) Now SYK; 04/04/2018 – ALLOSOURCE – CO, STRYKER LAUNCH PROCHONDRIX CR, A OSTEOCHONDRAL ALLOGRAFT WHICH IS A NATURAL SOLUTION FOR PATIENTS NEEDING ARTICULAR CARTILAGE REPAIR; 06/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Corporation- CMI (Collagen Meniscus Implant) device, Ivy Sports Medicine s collagen-based meniscus implant Pr; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Lonny Carpenter, Group President, Global Quality and Business Ops, to Retire in March 2019; 31/05/2018 – Entellus Medical Announces Multi-Center Clinical Study Publication Confirming Nasal Obstruction Symptom Improvement from LATERA; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Large; Catalog Number: 0400-760-000 Sterile personal

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 10,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 822,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.65 million, up from 811,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.93. About 2.64M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $2.91 million activity. Shares for $8,154 were bought by Doliveux Roch on Thursday, January 31. Hutchinson Michael Damon sold $2.89M worth of stock or 15,995 shares. On Thursday, January 31 FRANCESCONI LOUISE sold $1.68 million worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) or 9,477 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Northeast Consultants Inc has invested 0.09% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). 4,679 are owned by Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And. Lafleur And Godfrey Limited Liability Company stated it has 4.05% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Connable Office holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 19,357 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 0.01% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). 22.22M are held by Greenleaf. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 7,327 shares. Diversified invested 0.07% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Company reported 12,422 shares stake. Weiss Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 1,067 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel holds 2,700 shares. 4,940 are owned by Autus Asset Mgmt. Thomas J Herzfeld Inc accumulated 43 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.23% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 2,236 shares.