Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Lifted Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stake By $1.79 Million; Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Has 1.46 Sentiment

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) stake by 7.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd acquired 11,000 shares as Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)’s stock declined 9.35%. The Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd holds 162,110 shares with $26.56 million value, up from 151,110 last quarter. Rockwell Automation Inc now has $19.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $163.49. About 959,250 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY EPS $3.65-EPS $3.95; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “GROWTH WAS LED BY HEAVY INDUSTRIES, INCLUDING OIL AND GAS, MINING, METALS, AND SEMICONDUCTOR.”; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity; 02/05/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Updates FactoryTalk Analytics Portfolio; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROK); 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF ROCKWELL LAND CORP 620 MLN PESOS VS 516 MLN PESOS; 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers

Mettler Toledo International Inc (MTD) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.41, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 233 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 160 reduced and sold stock positions in Mettler Toledo International Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 23.17 million shares, up from 22.75 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Mettler Toledo International Inc in top ten positions increased from 8 to 15 for an increase of 7. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 140 Increased: 167 New Position: 66.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $5.71 earnings per share, up 11.52% or $0.59 from last year’s $5.12 per share. MTD’s profit will be $140.52 million for 30.67 P/E if the $5.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.16 actual earnings per share reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.66% EPS growth.

Capital Counsel Llc Ny holds 12.32% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for 218,983 shares. Opus Point Partners Management Llc owns 3,235 shares or 4.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. has 3.67% invested in the company for 27,788 shares. The New York-based Williams Jones & Associates Llc has invested 2.81% in the stock. Martin Currie Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 45,497 shares.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $17.24 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: U.S. It has a 32.53 P/E ratio. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other.

