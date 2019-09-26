Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Lifted Holding in Magna Intl (MGA) by $2.04 Million as Share Price Declined; Yy (YY) Market Valuation Declined While Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Cut Position

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 60.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 20,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The hedge fund held 13,339 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $930,000, down from 34,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $58.85. About 239,479 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 41,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 582,350 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.99M, up from 540,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $52.11. About 240,604 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Net $2.4B-Net $2.6B; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO DON WALKER SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 16/03/2018 – Auto-parts giant Magna is investing $200 million in ride-hailing company Lyft, and is partnering with Lyft to develop self-driving vehicles; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO VINCE GALIFI SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 14/03/2018 – Magna invests $200m in Lyft in latest autonomous driving alliance; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – IN ADDITION TO FUNDING PARTNERSHIP, MAGNA TO INVEST $200 MLN IN LYFT; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – PRODUCTION WITHIN FACILITY IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN 2021 AND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE OVER 100 NEW JOBS; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Yr Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 16km NW of Magna, Utah

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bilibili Inc by 70,000 shares to 315,000 shares, valued at $5.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraneshares Tr (Call) (KWEB) by 600,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (Etf) (Put) (IWM).

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 58.52% or $1.03 from last year’s $1.76 per share. YY’s profit will be $59.03 million for 20.15 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $490.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 55,500 shares to 814,000 shares, valued at $31.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 27,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,665 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).