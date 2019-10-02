Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Increased Its Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (BBVA) Holding by $686,500; Stock Declined; Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Raised Its Dominion Energy (D) Position by $2.04 Million; Stock Price Declined

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (BBVA) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 137,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.12% . The institutional investor held 4.69 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.06 million, up from 4.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.03. About 796,411 shares traded. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has declined 29.71% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BBVA News: 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Cerberus delays listing of Haya until finalises deal with BBVA; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BBVA CONSOLIDAR SEGUROS’ BA2/AAA.AR RATINGS,; 09/03/2018 – Los Angeles-based food blogger wins BBVA Compass Student Chef Experience as part of All-Star Chef Classic; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA IS NOT IN FINANCIAL CRISIS BY ANY MEANS: BBVA; 18/05/2018 – Banking Tech: BBVA dream team unveils mobile banking platform in Mexico; 23/05/2018 – Bbva: There are two sides to the digital banking story for small businesses – but there’s a happy ending 24 May 2018; 09/05/2018 – IMF LIKELY TO REQUEST FISCAL TIGHTENING FROM ARGENTINA: BBVA; 23/05/2018 – SPAIN’S BBVA BBVA.MC SAYS IS FOCUSED ON ORGANIC GROWTH BUT WOULD CONSIDER ANY POTENTIAL DEAL WITH UTMOST INTEREST; 27/04/2018 – BBVA BBVA.MC – BAD LOAN RATIO 4.4 PCT AT END-MARCH; 27/04/2018 – BBVA BBVA.MC – FULLY LOADED CET1 CAPITAL RATIO 10.9 PCT AT END-MARCH

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 26,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 285,988 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.11 million, up from 259,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $80.64. About 435,491 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $490.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 27,155 shares to 251,665 shares, valued at $28.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,150 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 25,227 shares to 30,431 shares, valued at $5.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Japan Index Fd by 10,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,224 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allstate invested in 0.05% or 36,802 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication holds 565,261 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Luminus Mgmt Limited Company holds 897,973 shares. 570 are owned by Fincl Management Pro Incorporated. Kbc Group Nv accumulated 310,385 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Management has 0.15% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 233,881 shares. Goelzer Investment owns 70,348 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.1% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Korea Invest Corp owns 496,029 shares. Macquarie Group invested in 558,827 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moody Comml Bank Tru Division holds 0.11% or 49,087 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Capital Inc accumulated 34,204 shares. Sei Invests accumulated 0.04% or 140,778 shares. Carnegie Asset Management Lc reported 16,903 shares.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.69 million activity.