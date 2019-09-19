Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Its Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stake; SOLVAY ET CIE SA A SHS ORDINARY SHARES (SVYSF) Sellers Increased By 3.29% Their Shorts

SOLVAY ET CIE SA A SHS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) had an increase of 3.29% in short interest. SVYSF’s SI was 722,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.29% from 699,600 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 7226 days are for SOLVAY ET CIE SA A SHS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SVYSF)’s short sellers to cover SVYSF’s short positions. It closed at $106.9 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) stake by 6.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 55,500 shares as Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM)’s stock rose 20.45%. The Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd holds 814,000 shares with $31.32 million value, down from 869,500 last quarter. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation now has $32.02B valuation. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $39.05. About 7.08M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL

Solvay SA/NV engages in the chemical businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.14 billion. The firm offers advanced formulations, such as surfactants, amines, polymers, and phosphorous derivatives; specialty mining reagent solutions, phosphine chemistry solutions, and solutions for stabilization of polymers; vanillin for food, flavors, and fragrances industries; and synthetic intermediates used in perfumery, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and electronics. It has a 10.84 P/E ratio. It also provides advanced materials, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, fluoropolymers, and cross-linked high-performance compounds, as well as specialty polymers; fluor and rare-earth formulations for automotive, semi-conductor, and lighting applications; materials used in emission control catalysis and aluminum brazing, as well as cleaning and polishing materials for electronics; and silica used in fuel efficient and performance tires, toothpastes, foods, industrial products, and rubber articles, as well as supplies aerospace engineered material solutions.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $352.56 million for 22.70 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Newmont Mining has $5000 highest and $36 lowest target. $43.01’s average target is 10.14% above currents $39.05 stock price. Newmont Mining had 15 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $4500 target in Wednesday, July 3 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co on Monday, September 9. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4600 target in Wednesday, September 11 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of NEM in report on Wednesday, April 10 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, September 11 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. On Monday, September 9 the stock rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr owns 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 1,610 shares. The Arkansas-based Foundation Incorporated has invested 8.74% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Ameriprise Fin has 5.60 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 71,685 are owned by Victory Capital Inc. First Allied Advisory Incorporated holds 0.01% or 10,628 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Oberweis Asset Management Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 6,299 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co accumulated 0.02% or 2.98 million shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co has 2,810 shares. Advisor Prns Lc invested in 0.09% or 18,343 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited reported 0.11% stake. Sumitomo Life Insurance reported 48,251 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Perkins Coie Trust reported 33 shares. Moreover, Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 55,227 shares. Moreover, Lazard Asset Mgmt Llc has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 1,202 shares.

