Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Cut Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Stake; Oceanfirst Financial (OCFC) Shorts Up By 14.78%

Oceanfirst Financial Corp (NASDAQ:OCFC) had an increase of 14.78% in short interest. OCFC’s SI was 1.16 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 14.78% from 1.01M shares previously. With 135,600 avg volume, 9 days are for Oceanfirst Financial Corp (NASDAQ:OCFC)’s short sellers to cover OCFC’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $23.19. About 112,519 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 20/04/2018 – OceanFirst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $55.7 MLN VS $41.5 MLN FOR SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q EPS 12c; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst; 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net $5.43M; 08/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) stake by 2.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 4,200 shares as Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY)’s stock declined 0.35%. The Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd holds 193,150 shares with $15.36 million value, down from 197,350 last quarter. Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que now has $115.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $80.9. About 751,719 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 02/04/2018 – RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Bond ETF Below 50D-MA; 15/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS LP BBU.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 29/05/2018 – RUSSIA, CHINA REVIVE $10B COAL POWER PLANT PROJECT: RBC; 15/03/2018 – SEMTECH CORP SMTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $34; 20/04/2018 – TRANSCONTINENTAL INC TCLa.TO : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 13/04/2018 – Royal Mail falls after take-profit call from RBC; 06/03/2018 – CELLNEX TELECOM SA CLNX.MC : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 26 FROM EUR 25; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $65; 06/04/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : RBC STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $32; 15/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Adds Paylocity, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, up 2.92% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.71 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.52B for 11.49 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.95, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold OceanFirst Financial Corp. shares while 28 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 33.20 million shares or 0.10% more from 33.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 15,687 are owned by Alps Advisors. Brandywine Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 159,836 shares. Endeavour Advisors holds 4.98% or 1.35 million shares. The California-based Menta Llc has invested 0.14% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Amer Intll Group Inc reported 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Blackrock Inc accumulated 3.54M shares. 70,079 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Lp. Geode Cap Management Ltd accumulated 631,122 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust accumulated 688,829 shares. Gw Henssler And Associate Limited holds 18,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 30,091 shares. Fmr Ltd Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 150,693 shares. Metropolitan Life Co owns 15,570 shares. Fj Limited Liability Corporation has 1.90 million shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0.11% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Among 2 analysts covering OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. OceanFirst Financial has $26.5000 highest and $2500 lowest target. $25.50’s average target is 9.96% above currents $23.19 stock price. OceanFirst Financial had 6 analyst reports since May 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, August 12 by Raymond James. On Monday, August 12 the stock rating was downgraded by DA Davidson to “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Wood on Monday, July 29 to “Market Perform”.